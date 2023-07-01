Unemployment hits one million in Vietnam

Global consumption has declined. In the second quarter of this year, Vietnam’s working-age population totaled 1.07 million unemployed, with an unemployment rate of 2.3%. The textile and garment, shoemaking, timber and electronics industries were the hardest hit areas, with a total of 217,800 workers laid off in the second quarter of this year.

According to the online media VnExpress (VnExpress), the General Statistics Office (GSO) pointed out that most of these unemployed workers work in processing export zones and industrial zones, including Binh Duong Province (Binh Duong) and Ho Chi Minh City in South Vietnam, and Bac Ninh Province in North Vietnam. (Bac Ninh) et al.

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam said that in the second quarter of this year, the textile and garment, wood processing and electronics industries lost 142,500, 16,900 and 30,200 workers respectively. Unemployed workers have turned to the service industry.

In the second quarter of this year, 1.07 million people of working age in Vietnam were unemployed, with an unemployment rate of 2.3%. The regions with the highest unemployment rate are the Mekong Delta and the southeastern region. The unemployment rate in Ho Chi Minh City rose to 3.71%, while that in the capital Hanoi fell to 1.23%.

On the other hand, in the second quarter of this year, a total of 241,500 workers across Vietnam were forced to take leave, a decrease of 52,500 from the first quarter.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, most of these workers work in foreign companies in Vietnam. The industries are mainly shoemaking and textiles, and the regions are concentrated in Bac Giang, Binh Duong, Ninh Binh, and Thanh Hoa. ).

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam said that since the fourth quarter of last year, business orders have begun to decrease, and hundreds of thousands of workers have been forced to take vacations or lose their jobs.

Affected by factors such as the decline in international demand, the challenges facing the Vietnamese job market are expected to continue.

