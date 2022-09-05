As of 2 September, between the Conte and Draghi governments, there are 392 “unrealized” or “expired” dl, for about 7.8 billion. Of the 271 of the Draghi government, 64 have not yet expired, 118 are without term and 92 have expired. This is what emerges by crossing the data of a table that is circulating between the ministries and those of Palazzo Chigi which underlines both the efforts made to reduce the backward decrees by 82.2% (passed from 679 in February 2021 to 121 today) , as much as the “lash” impressed by the prime minister to get as close as possible to the zeroing of the stock, also to “reuse” resources. Any additional treasure.