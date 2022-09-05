With the development of new technologies for food production and distribution, food has also changed. Let’s see together what are the 9 most dangerous foods for food poisoning.

Nowadays there are more than in the world 250 types of food poisoningwhich manifest themselves with various symptoms

The list of risky foods: intoxication alarm

That of food contamination, is a growing phenomenon due to recent changes in food production and distribution. Also for the increases in trade and gods large farms and travel.

Also, the effects of food poisoning can reveal themselves very harmful and turn into a real threat to our health. In fact if the most common symptoms are abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, sometimes with real food poisoning they could increase the pains and developing fever or chills.

With the globalization and the development of new technologies for the production and distribution of food, the same foods responsible for food contamination have also changed. Let’s see together which are the most dangerous foods for food poisoning.

Food poisoning and dangerous foods: the list

For the National Institute of Health (ISS) food poisoning it is caused by the consumption of foods contaminated with bacteria, such as salmonella or E. coli, their toxins, or viruses.

I symptoms they can start anywhere from a few hours to two days after eating the contaminated food and include:

nausea

He retched

diarrhea

stomach cramps and abdominal pain

weakness

loss of appetite

fever

sore muscles

chills

Some subjects they have a higher risk to be affected by food poisoning and consequently to develop the disease in a severe form, such as:

individuals over the age of 65

children under the age of 5

people who use antacid drugs

pregnant women

Also, the foods we ingest can be contaminated at any stage of the food chain: from slaughter to processing, but also in our own kitchen if the food is not properly stored, washed and prepared for proper cooking.

The list of the most dangerous foods:

If in the past they were mainly raw meat and eggs the main culprits of food contamination, today the picture seems to have changed. In fact, in the first place of the most contaminated foods for the presence of bacteria we find, to date, fruits and vegetables. A real surprise.

To establish this is the report of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) according to which the foods that are most likely to cause food poisoning are the following:

Vegetables

Among the foods most contaminated by pathogens, in the first place we find vegetables, vegetables, herbs and sprouts, which would be responsible for 21% of food poisoning.

Poultry

Chicken and turkey meat, on the other hand, would be responsible each year for the 12% and8% food poisoning due to salmonella contamination.

Beef and pork

Pork is responsible for the 10% of food poisoning, while that of bovine 9%. It is good to remember that meat should be consumed within 24 hoursor alternatively freeze it.

Pesce

Both shellfish and actual fish cause food poisoning respectively 5% e 4%.

Fruit

Although fruit is a healthy and nutritionally valid food, it is responsible for about the 9% food poisoning. Specifically, it would be the purchased fruit already washed, peeled and cut to be more polluted, as it is packaged with plastic and subject to germs and pathogens.

Egg

Eggs are also often contaminated from the salmonella pathogen and responsible for 7% food poisoning.

Milk and dairy products

Il 5% of food poisoning is caused from contaminated milkconsumed alone or used for the preparation of dairy products, yogurt and cheeses.

Cereals and legumes

Cereals, flours and legumes can being a vehicle for bacteria and pathogenscausing about the 4% of intoxications.

Other foods

Finally also alcohol, coffee and condiments contribute for a good 7% to food poisoning.