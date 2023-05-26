Unguía: Non-commissioned officer of the police in Alto Limón is still missing

For six days, Aníbal José Toscano Benítez, a 44-year-old deputy chief of the Police, has been missing.

The non-commissioned officer, a 44-year-old native of Sincelejo, department of Sucre, was at the Alto Limón binational base, municipality of Unguía, in the border area with Panama.

The non-commissioned officer with 17 years in the institution, 11 of them in the police aviation specialty, for being a fuel technician, disappeared shortly before noon on Sunday, May 21 when, according to police reports, he went out to look for firewood to prepare food and never comeback.

Toscano Benítez in the last 11 years has worked in the Police aviation bases, but a month and a week ago he had been assigned in commission for 60 days to this binational base, where Anti-narcotics units remain, and although it is not his specialty , he was sent there to perform duties as head chef.

Among his daily tasks was going out into the mountains, but that Sunday he got lost on the journey around three in the afternoon. From that moment on, the institution set off the alarms and activated the search protocol. In these days of rescue work, the Police have incorporated helicopters, drones, canine guides, a tactical operations team and installed a unified command post.