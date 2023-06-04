Home » UNICEF will support the remodeling of Santa Lucía Park in Santa Ana
UNICEF will support the remodeling of Santa Lucía Park in Santa Ana

The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, confirmed UNICEF’s support for the start of the first phase of the remodeling project for Santa Lucía Park, in the neighborhood of the same name.

«With them we signed the agreement to work the Santa Lucía park and we have already begun to remodel. We are the only country in Latin America to sign an agreement with them, and Santa Ana in the international arena,” said the mayor from Santa Ana.

The mayor of Santa Ana explained that the first phase consists of the intervention of the basketball court, which will be completely rebuilt and will have official measurements with an investment of approximately $80,000.

The works will last 45 days and in parallel the second phase of the project is already being planned, which includes the total remodeling of the park, located in the first neighborhood to be founded in Santa Ana.

