SOCIAL NETWORKS | What do young people use mobile phones for? Depends on your affective ties

He way in which fathers and mothers raise and educate their children from childhood largely determines the use that, in the future, the kids will give to the mobile. This is revealed by a study by the Fundación La Caixa Social Observatory, carried out by professors from the University of Navarra Charo Sábada (Communication) and Javier García-Manglano (Sociology). Conducted with telephone surveys, the report highlights that affective ties -which are called attachment- condition the use of ‘smartphones’.

What do young Spanish people between the ages of 18 and 24 use the telephone for? Depends. Almost half use it, mostly, for communicate and socialize. They are the boys and girls who have a social and family attachment based on security and, with their mobile phones, look for connection with other people.

The other half -in which women are somewhat more numerous- are those who use the ‘smartphone’ to escape and stop thinking about something that worries them or uncomfortable They are young people who have an insecure attachment. “They are suspicious of relationships and make a compensatory use of the mobile because they have deficiencies in their real life. They feel bad and use the phone for something. Whether shopping or entertaining. It is a way to get out of a difficult situation. It is also a way of not face the problems”, explains Professor García-Manglano.

what is attachment

Attachment is not born from one day to the next in adolescence or pre-adolescence or youth, but is something that is ‘cultivated’ in early childhood. Attachment is the mental representation of world as a safe place. It is one of the strongest instincts of boys and girls. “They need to feel that they have one or two special people to cling to in case of need or danger,” explains Álvaro Bilbao, PhD in Psychology, neuropsychologist and popularizer. Carrying (carrying your child attached to you in the backpack or baby carrier) and co-sleeping (sleeping together) do not define so-called attachment parenting.

In fact, attachment parenting is a misnomer. “There is no parenting without attachment”, explains the author of ‘Hello, family!’ and ‘The child’s brain explained to parents’. All children develop attachment because they need security. Of course, the response of the parents can be secure attachment (prompt and calm attention to the baby), anxious (the parents act with anxiety), or avoidance (scarce attention and, therefore, the baby knows that they will not hurt him or her). case).

same time invested

The La Caixa report reveals that the most frequent attachment style among Spanish youth is secure (47%), they are the ones who are most satisfied with their family and friendship relationships. “They are young they feel heard and cared for at home. They are trained to speak and discuss in order to resolve conflicts”, stresses Professor Sábada.

The other remaining percentage (53%) is divided between fearful avoidant attachment (22% flee from ties for fear of being hurt), anxious (16% excessively seek ties and approval from other people) and rejecting avoidant (15% consider themselves self-sufficient and reject ties).

The study highlights that the attachment style -vital for the quality of the interactions-, however, bears little relation to the time spent using social networks. The general trend between the ages of 18 and 24 is decrease in the use of networks, which goes from about three hours a day to about two and a half hours. This trend is observed both among young people with secure and insecure attachment, who barely maintain a difference of five minutes a day.