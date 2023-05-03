UNISARC, 41 years for the rurality of Colombians

Today, more than ever, academic programs oriented to Agricultural Sciences are the solution to the agri-food crisis that is being experienced in the country and the world.

During these 41 years UNISARC has been consolidated as the rural and agricultural University of Colombia, reaching different municipalities in the department of Risaralda and the country in recent times.

This regional presence is given as part of the UNISARC missionary project that aims to support the rural sector through academic, investigative and social projection processes as an important contribution to the development of the country.

UNISARC encourages students to develop skills for their professional work, which are consistent with the needs of sustainable production, always oriented towards excellence.

Based on the above, the Institution has different recreational and academic spaces that facilitate student learning from doing, following the pedagogical model from and for the territory.

In this sense, Veterinary Medicine students have the Didactic Unit, Veterinary Clinic, an academic space equipped with state-of-the-art technology that allows facing the challenges of Veterinary Medicine today in the world, such as the necropsy room, the interactive operating room for large and small animals, the Microbiology, parasites, clinical pathology laboratories, histopathology, the common laboratory and the operating room for large and small animals.

The Didactic Unit provides services in: outpatient consultation for small and large animals, soft tissue surgery, Rx imaging, ultrasound and endoscopy, comprehensive pet management, professional advice on animal nutrition for small and large animals, clinical pathology, necropsies, cytology and biopsies, as well as specialized consultation.

And laboratory services are presented, such as: hemo-euchogram, pre-surgical, and blood chemistry. The Veterinary Clinic currently provides services for students, teachers, UNISARC staff and their families.

Production-oriented careers include the Livestock Didactic Farm and the “El Jazmín” Agricultural Farm. These are spaces for academic, research and social projection training, which allows UNISARC to face one of the great challenges facing education today: putting theory into practice in one place.

The livestock farm It has different production systems such as birds, rabbits, pigs, cattle, cameros, horses and fish. In addition, proper management of solid waste through the establishment of vermiculture, fertigation systems and biodigester.

For his part, The Agricultural Farm “El Jazmín”is also a productive training space, where initiatives for the conservation and propagation of different plant species are carried out, in addition to carrying out research work in the field.

It has an approximate area of ​​3.5 Ha distributed in: Arboretum, Protection Areas (Guaduales), Coffee crops, Plant Genetic Bank, Medicinal, Seasoning and related, Agroecological plot, Fruit trees, Greenhouse, Vegetable cultivation. There, practical work is carried out by teachers and students, research groups and seedbeds, and other members of the academic community.

UNISARC, THE MOST ENTREPRENEURING

Entrepreneurship is one of the principles within the institutional educational project, where “the training of men and women capable of generating new options that contribute to improving the quality of life, human development and strengthening the social fabric of the region and the country.

The UNISARC Entrepreneurship Unit is part of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Special Programs. To date, 113 enterprises from the unisarquina community have been accompanied, which are in 10 of the 14 municipalities of the department. As part of the Risaralda Professional program, UNISARC has advised 60 enterprises in eight municipalities of Risaralda.

Laboratories at UNISARC

In total there are 12 laboratories of the Institution that are used for academic work and the provision of services, among these are the laboratories of: Chemistry, Biology, molecular biology laboratory, biofactory and nutrition.

Within the framework of 41 years, how is UNISARC progressing at the regional and national level in Higher Education? In our 41 years we have qualified, renewed records and institutional conditions; We ratify ourselves as the higher education institution that is contributing the most to the professionalization of the field, since UNISARC educates and learns by doing. From the first semester our students have access to practice and laboratories. Learning at UNISARC is an open-air education.

UNISARC has arrived in Pereira with three academic programs, how has this progress been?

The essence of ours is the field, the idea is that in the Animal Production program that we have in Pereira at the headquarters of the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers, the theory is done there, while having access to the farms for practice and the different rotations, there has been a lot of acceptance and receptivity from the people.

We are opening up different job skills technicians that will allow us to train youth in one year. We offer programs that no other institution has, they are all related to rurality, to food sovereignty, such as Animal Production, Agricultural Business Administration, and Tourism and Heritage Administration. Unisarc is in alliance with the Technological University, carrying out a project with the National Government that we have called the Rural Education of the Country and we would then be able to extend our academic programs to all the municipalities that require it and that the Colombian State is willing to finance. .

Purpose that infuses UNISARC:

This is an institution founded in the territory for the territory, we want to contribute so that those trained in UNISARC want to stay in the field so that we make agriculture a job opportunity, so that the peasant and agrarian professional feel like the power of produce with the guarantee of food sovereignty, we work on the self-esteem of the people and the love for the countryside.

We invite you to consider this institution of higher education as your best and first academic, entrepreneurial and development option. www.unisarc.edu.co