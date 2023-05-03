Home » Serie A May 04 Verona vs. Inter Milan_Match_Away_Lazio
Serie A May 04 Verona vs. Inter Milan_Match_Away_Lazio

Original title: Serie A May 04 Verona vs. Inter Milan

Verona drew 1-1 with Cremona in the last away game, and the team remained unbeaten in the last 4 games with 2 wins and 2 draws. Relying on this wave of grabbing points, they temporarily left the relegation zone.

Inter Milan defeated Lazio 3-1 at home in the last round, and the team remained unbeaten in the last 4 games with 3 wins and 1 draw. Among them, they have successively defeated Juventus, Lazio, Benfica and other strong teams, and they are in very good condition.

Verona has lost all the last 4 official matches between the two teams, and the confrontation can be said to be crushed by Inter Milan.

Although Verona has temporarily left the relegation zone, it is only on the same score as Spezia, and the overall situation still cannot be said to be a successful landing. Inter Milan has the same points as AC Milan in the standings, and they are also fighting for the qualification for the Champions League next season. One side is fighting for relegation, and the other is fighting for the fourth place. It can be said that there is no lack of fighting spirit. In the case of no problem with the attitude, we are optimistic about Inter Milan’s away win on the road. 0 to 2, 1 to 3 would be a good choice.Return to Sohu to see more

