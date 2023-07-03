Unlicensed Dominican Councilwoman Causes Car Crash and Injures Child in Boston

Councilwoman Kendra Lara, a Dominican residing in Boston, caused a major accident last Friday afternoon when she crashed into a residence in Jamaica Plain while driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle. The incident also involved her four-year-old baby, who was rushed to the hospital with multiple stitches over his left eye.

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle Lara was driving did not belong to her. According to CBS Boston, the car crashed through a fence before colliding with the house. The damage to both the property and the vehicle is substantial.

Further investigation reveals that Lara’s driving record is far from clean. A state driving record from the Registry of Motor Vehicles reveals multiple violations and penalties, including a failure to appear in court or trial in Connecticut back in 2014. It is worth noting that the Dominican councilwoman has also been cited for trial in the past.

Residents in the neighborhood are deeply concerned about the incident and are urging law enforcement to hold Lara accountable for her actions. They question how someone entrusted with public office can display such recklessness and disregard for the law.

The injured child’s family is distraught and demands justice for their loved one. They are traumatized by the incident, and the physical and emotional scars left on the young child will take time to heal. Medical professionals are closely monitoring the child’s condition and hope for a swift recovery.

This incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and enforcement regarding driving offenses. Many locals argue that it is unacceptable for someone with a history of violations to continue driving without consequences, potentially endangering innocent lives.

As this case unfolds, the community eagerly awaits the outcome of the investigation and expects appropriate legal actions to be taken against Councilwoman Kendra Lara. Public officials should not be exempt from accountability, especially when their actions have caused harm to others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

