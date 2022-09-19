Listen to the audio version of the article

In the last month and a half there have been about 1,700 reports to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data by users who complain of having been reached by unwanted phone calls despite being registered in the public register of oppositions. Compared to the same period last year, they have almost tripled.

Numbers that highlight how the extension to the register of cellular numbers, taken on July 27, was an important step to stem the so-called “wild telemarketing”, but that the problem has not yet been solved. Based on the latest survey, updated to 13 September, 2.6 million users are registered on the telephone RPO.

What is that

The public register of oppositions allows the citizen to oppose unwanted telemarketing calls. Registration also cancels previously issued consents, except for those with utility managers and those that will be authorized after registration. With the new service, the operator must consult the RPO on a monthly basis and in any case before carrying out advertising campaigns by telephone. The objection may also refer to printed advertising, if the address is present in public telephone directories.

How to join

Citizens can request free registration with the RPO or renewal, selective revocation and cancellation of registration via web form, telephone (toll-free number 800 957 766 for landlines, 06 42986411 for mobile phones) or email. The telemarketing operator must register for the service via the web form in order to check their contact lists.

What to do to protect yourself

To oppose further future contacts by the economic operator in whose interest the promotional call is made (for example a telephone company, an operator in the energy, insurance, banking sector, etc.) the interested party may – with reference to the telephone number subject to contact – exercise the rights of access, rectification, integration, updating, cancellation, treatment limitation, opposition to the processing of data concerning him for direct marketing purposes, including profiling, insofar as it is connected to such marketing direct.

The exercise of these rights can be carried out through the model downloadable from the website of the Guarantor. The model must be sent to the economic operator in whose interest the promotional call was made. With respect to the exercise of these rights, the data controller must provide feedback to the interested party “without delay”, at the latest within one month of receipt of the request (the term can be extended in particular cases up to three months).