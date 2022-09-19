The Oranges are favorites to lift the trophy, ahead of Germany and Spain. Italy is not very accredited, only sixth in order of probability

It’s time for the first stop of the championship, the Nations League is back. But where were we left? Four of the six matches scheduled for this phase of the tournament were played in the various groups. Several twists and turns when at the end of last season the national teams were involved in the competition. Above all, France and England which are cut off from the record in their respective groups and even occupy the bottom of the rankings. Italy, who will face Southgate’s selection in the first of two scheduled matches, are still fully in the running with Germany and Hungary to reach the top and qualify for the final round of League A.

FAVORITES PER GROUP: LEAGUE A — Sisal offers the opportunity to bet on the winners of the various groups as regards League A and League B. Let’s start with the most important. In group 1 Croatia is ahead of everyone, proposed at 1.80; just behind Denmark at 2.00 while the chances of Austria listed at 66.00 are completely residual. Still all open in group 2, where, however, the duel for the top is essentially that between Spain and Portugal, offered respectively at 1.50 and 2.50; the Czech Republic at 66.00 and Switzerland at 300.00 seem to be kept alive only by a purely arithmetic discourse and little else. Group 3, that of the Azzurri, sees Germany as favorites at 1.62; followed by Mancini’s national team at 3.50, then Hungary – the revelation of the Nations League so far – at 5.00. In group 4 the speech concerns only the Netherlands (1.20) and Belgium (4.00), with the Orange clearly favorites to finish in first place. See also Eurocup: Reyer Venezia also falls in Bursa - Sport - Basketball

FAVORITES PER GROUP: LEAGUE B — Moving on to League B, group 1 is the one in which Ukraine is present, the main suspect to close in the lead at 1.57. Scotland chases at 3.25, Ireland dreams at 7.50 and Armenia is with minimal chances at 300.00. Group 2 consists of three teams and is still to be deciphered, even if Israel can count on a decent advantage at 1.33 compared to Iceland and Albania listed at 5.00 and 6.00. In group 3 it is Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro to contend for the primacy, with the former ahead at 1.40 compared to rivals, at 2.75; little to do for Finland, at 33.00. The picture is completed by the head-to-head between Norway and Serbia in group 4, with the Haaland national team significantly ahead: 1.20 for the Scandinavians against 4.00 for the Serbs.

WINNING — It is also possible to bet on the winner of the Nations League, therefore among the teams that are part of League A. At the moment the Netherlands is favored at 4.00, but beware of Germany and Spain who complete the podium at 5.00. More detached Denmark (7.50) and Portugal (9.00), while Croatia and Italy are equated to 12.00. Continuing, we find Belgium at 16.00 and then the outsiders: Hungary at 66.00 and the small group at 300.00 made up of Austria, Wales, Czech Republic and Switzerland. The day of truth, however, is still quite far away: the Final Four will in fact take place between 14 and 18 June 2023.

NATIONS LEAGUE: I BONUS SCOMMESSE — See also A family always on the Castellamonte podium painted with the tricolor First stop for the national teams: the Nations League on the field. In the form below here are some of the main betting bonuses, currently active for this and other competitions. All offers are reserved for new customers. Read the terms and conditions on the website of the chosen bookmaker.

September 19th – 10:36 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

