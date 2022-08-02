Home News Up to 800 euros per month, here’s how the bonus for “separated fathers” will work
Up to 800 euros per month, here’s how the bonus for “separated fathers” will work

The separated parent in a state of need who must provide for his own maintenance and that of his cohabiting children, who has not received the maintenance allowance to which he would be entitled due to the default of the other parent or spouse or cohabitant, unable to provide for it due to the crisis economic, will be able to count on support that has already been nicknamed “Bonus for separated fathers”, but which will actually go to mothers and fathers.

An amount that will be paid to the parent – mother or father – recipient of the unpaid maintenance allowance, which can reach 800 euros per month for a total of 9,600 euros per year and can be paid only if the applicant does not exceed a income of 8,174 euros. The contribution will also be paid to separated parents of severely handicapped adult children.

The decree proposal, signed by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Elena Bonetti Family, is being signed by the other competent ministers. The intent is to meet parents who, due to Covid, have had a decline in income if not a cessation of their work from 8 March 2020 for a duration of at least 90 days or in any case a reduction in income from the 30% compared to 2019.

At the beginning, the wording of the provision was deemed inapplicable and it was necessary to change the text. The League had presented an amendment to include it in the December tax decree. Within two months the measure should have passed but the inapplicability of the text caused a delay in the times. Now the text is missing only the latest signatures.

This is «a measure that has had a long process because in the formulation with which the League had presented it, it was in fact inapplicable. It was good in most of the intentions but it was necessary to modify it to make it applicable and fair to all the children of separated couples, ”commented the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Elena Bonetti family. «In this way we are able to provide these necessary resources to the children. Happy to have completed this measure by signing the proposed decree in July ».

