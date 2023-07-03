Home » Urban storage microcenters will be activated
Urban storage microcenters will be activated

Urban storage microcenters will be activated

Urban storage microcenters will be activated gustavo.veloza July 3, 2023

“Having thousands of square meters does not make you rich, knowing how to activate them does”. A phrase that is perfectly adapted to the conversion of non-productive m2 that is revolutionizing the world and that in Colombia has become a successful way of making profitable the areas that are not used and that constitute a dead weight for the owners. From offices to unused spaces in common areas or parking lots in well-located areas in cities, they are becoming warehouses for storage and last-mile processes, being a sustainable option with the environment and the pocket of investors.

“Many property owners have warehouses, offices, parking basements, dead spaces in common areas, commercial premises, building warehouses, and even entire towers that are in good locations, but are unused. All of them are evaluated and made viable to convert them to the world of corporate storage and for individuals, giving life to the spaces, and an interesting profitability for the owners who can use 100% of their m2 with long-term contracts, which ensures a constant cash flow”, assures Juan Jose CabalCEO of M3storage Colombia.

And it is that having an asset and within it wasted m2, is wasting money. For this reason, the solution of reinventing and occupying each square meter with a defined purpose that drives the business forward has become a winning option globally and well established in Colombian cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla.

And it is that the pandemic generated transformations, causing companies to either reduce or expand to larger spaces, with greater amenities, in coworking and other models, which have left the small office segment very injured. In fact, from San Francisco to Hong Kong, homeowners are enduring higher interest rates, lower asset values ​​and vacancy, which translates into losses.

