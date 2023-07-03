The Increasing Demand for Health Sciences Degrees in UPNA for the Next Academic Year

Degrees in the field of Health Sciences continue to be the most requested among pre-registered students for the 2023-24 academic year at the University of Navarra (UPNA). Out of a total of 10,418 pre-registered individuals, 32.5% come from Navarra, while 67.5% come from outside the Foral Community. The number of pre-registered individuals from Navarra has increased compared to the previous year, while those registered from outside Navarra have decreased.

The most popular degree among applicants is Medicine, with 3,512 applications, followed by Nursing with 1,275 applications and Psychology with 568 applications. These three degrees, along with Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and Physiotherapy, make up 60% of all pre-registrations.

It is worth mentioning that the Degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (CAFYD) will begin in the upcoming academic year with 50 available spots, and it has already received 523 registrations. The new Double Degree in Physiotherapy and CAFYD, which offers 20 places, has been requested by 264 people. Additionally, 32 pre-registrations have been received for the new degree in Thermal Engineering.

According to Christina Bayona, the vice-rector for Students, Employment and Entrepreneurship of the UPNA, health-related degrees continue to be in high demand. She also noted that the newly offered CAFYD degree has been eagerly awaited, as evidenced by the high number of pre-registrations. The combination of CAFYD with Physiotherapy in the double degree program has also been well-received.

The other degrees with high demand include Master in Primary Education, Computer Engineering, Business Administration and Management, Law, Biotechnology, Master in Early Childhood Education, and Biomedical Engineering.

In terms of gender distribution, there are significantly more pre-registered women than men, with women accounting for 65.2% of all pre-registrations. However, the total number of pre-registered men has increased, primarily due to the interest in the new CAFYD degree.

For the upcoming academic year, the UPNA is offering a total of 2,221 new entry places in its 27 degrees and eight double degrees. This is an increase of 95 places compared to the previous year. The university’s academic offer also allows students to study their own titles and languages simultaneously in some of the degrees.

The first admission list of pre-registered individuals will be published on July 14. Successful applicants must complete their enrollment online from July 18 to 19, except for Medicine, which requires in-person enrollment. Instructions and further details can be found on the university’s website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

