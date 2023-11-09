Home » Uribe was denounced for false positives before the Argentine justice system
by admin
Uribe was denounced for false positives before the Argentine justice system

Three non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and eleven victims filed a complaint against former President Álvaro Uribe for the alleged partition in the extrajudicial executions carried out by the Army. Uribe has always categorically denied his participation in these events.

The relatives of the victims and the organizations filed a complaint against the former senator before the Argentine justice system for allegedly being involved in the false positives, as the murders and forced disappearances are called that were presented as guerrillas killed in combat and were committed by the Public force.

Those involved in the complaint presented a document on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before Federal Court 2 of Buenos Aires under the direction of Investigating Judge Sebastián Ramos.

As mentioned before, those who filed the judicial action are eleven victims and three non-governmental organizations from Colombia, which are the José Alvear Restrepo Lawyers Collective (CAJAR), the Committee of Solidarity with Political Prisoners (CSPP) and the Corporation Legal Freedom (CJL).

There are also members of the “Strategic Litigation Space”. Apparently, this would be the first time that a former Colombian president will be investigated for being allegedly responsible for international crimes, which include crimes against humanity. With Infobae

