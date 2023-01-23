After the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, announced that the 18 issues that will be the central axis for the technical discussion and the presentation of the labor reform project have already been defined, from the Democratic Center the party leader himself, Álvaro Uribe , began criticism of this initiative, which will be filed in the Congress of the Republic on March 16.

Ramírez declared that “the night shift, automation, decarbonization, work on digital platforms, rural, informal, sexual and migrant work are taken into account in these dialogue tables; equity and gap reduction, trade union association, collective bargaining and strike”.

“The Ministry of Labor, in alliance with the International Labor Organization (ILO), will hold territorial meetings that will last until February 3 on the most representative issues on the labor agenda, in which work on digital platforms and the rural work, among others”, he pointed out.

What Uribe indicated

Through his social networks, former President Álvaro Uribe wrote several trills about this reform announced by the Government and in passing criticized other measures: “Social policy ends, it runs out of resources, if the private company withers.”

He also indicated that “this Government is increasing the subsidy for the elderly, we think it is very good, we created it with Law 100, but it is sustainable in a growing economy. What we do not agree with is that the little hen that produces those eggs, which is the private company, suffocates, because in 2 or 3 years it will run out of resources for these social programs.”

Then he stressed that to improve the income of workers it is harmful to return to the schedules of more than a century ago, when the economic night life was unnecessary. If the costs restrict employment possibilities, the damage will be for the workers, ”he said on his social networks.

“I say to the Ministry of Labor: do not confuse the obstacles to employment (surcharges and restricted hours) with the value of wages. Rigidity is the enemy of employment and wages. Less rigidities and better wages are needed,” said Uribe.

Similarly, last week the Democratic Center released a statement in which it recalled that thanks to former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, Senator Honorio Henríquez and the Democratic Center bench, starting this year the working day in Colombia will be reduced significantly. gradually, going to 47 working hours in 2023, until reaching 42 in the coming years.

At the time, former President Uribe pointed out: “The reduction of the working day without affecting the worker’s income is a step of fraternal economy, without class hatred. It helps the prestige of the private company. The transition allows one to adapt”.

The measure will be implemented gradually. In July of this year the working day will go from 48 to 47 hours and as of July 15, 2023 employers must agree with their employees on their new hours. The progressiveness in the reduction of the working day is contemplated by the norm in the following way: “After two (2) years have elapsed from the entry into force of the law, one (1) hour of the weekly working day will be reduced, leaving in 47 hours per week. Three (3) years after the entry into force of the law, another hour of the weekly working day will be reduced, leaving 46 weekly hours. As of the fourth year after the entry into force of the law, two (2) hours will be reduced each year until reaching forty-two (42) hours per week, in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of this law.”

the 18 points

According to Minister Ramírez, the reform proposal presented by the Government consists of 18 topics, among which labor and constitutional principles stand out. These would be: 1. Job stability and contract modalities. 2. Outsourcing. 3. Subcontracting and business unit. 4. Control of use of contract for the provision of services. 5. Apprenticeship contract. 6. Sundays and holidays. 7. Night shift. 8. Automation. 9. Decarbonization. 10. I work on digital platforms. 11. Rural work. 12. Informal work. 13. Sex work. 14. Migrant work. 15. Equity and gap reduction. 16. Union association. 17. Collective bargaining. 18. Strike.