Urso approves three agreements for innovation

Investments of 23 million euros for medical devices, technological instruments, vaccines and pain medicines for cancer patients

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearapproved the stipulation of three innovation deals in the field of research and biomedical-pharmaceutical sector concerning the production of new vaccines and painkillers for cancer patients, the creation of a platform for the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from chronic-degenerative diseases and the creation of medical devices and food supplements for the prevention of eye degenerative diseases .

The total investments are about 23 million euros and will involve the Campania, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Marche regions.

The first project, “Molecular Interaction Studies Through Artificial Intelligence”, has as its objective scientific research in the bio-pharmaceutical field and the creation of vaccines and drugs based on more effective photoactivatable molecules. Presented by the consulting firm IT Imola in collaboration with Achilles Vaccines and the Biotechnology, Chemistry and Pharmacy Department of the University of Siena, will be carried out in the cities of Imola and Siena and envisages a total investment of 6,575,000 euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy provision of more than 1,300,000 euros in funding.

The second project, “Innovative Platform for Translational Research”, presented by theMediterranean Neurological Institute Neuromed in collaboration with the University of Salerno, the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, the National Research Council, Bollino IT and Bollino SpA, concerns, in particular, the creation of an innovative platform based on the integration of digital imaging data preclinical, biochemistry and immunohistochemistry data and clinical and instrumental data of patients suffering from chronic-degenerative diseases for research in the field of translational medicine which will allow to outline a more effective and personalized diagnostic-therapeutic path for the patient.

The investments, for over 10,750,000 euros, will involve the cities of Caserta, Naples and Fisciano (Sa). The Ministry makes around 4,123,000 available in the form of a contribution to expenses.

The third project, presented by the laboratory Techno-Bios in collaboration with CE.MON, FB Vision, Villa Julie and the University of Sannio, it aims to develop ophthalmic devices and nutraceutical formulations for the prevention and treatment of degenerative eye diseases such as, for example, glaucoma. The total investment is over 5,626,000 euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes approximately 2,160,000 euros available in subsidized loans.

The agreements will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

