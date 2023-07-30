The corpse of a Serb on a chair with a bag on his head found in Marbella Info

Aleksandar Kolundžić (33) was found tied to a metal chair, with a bag over his head and two bullet wounds. The body was in a rented house in the elite Golden Beach neighborhood.

Source: Kurir/Zorana Jevtić/Nemanja Nikolić

Serbian Aleksandar Kolundžić (33) was brutally tortured and then killed in a house in Golden Beach, an elite part of Marbella, Kurir learns!

The cruel liquidation, which was carried out according to the recipe of the Kavaka clan and Veljko Belivuk’s group, was a complete mystery for the Spanish police for almost a year.

The brutal murder took place on June 30, 2022, and it was fully clarified only recently thanks to the hard work of a special department of the Spanish police that deals exclusively with wars between drug clans.

A pool of blood

“The man’s body in a pool of blood, tied hands and feet and with a bag over his head, was found by the owner of the house that the murdered man rented. Apparently, he didn’t hear from the landlord for several days, so he went to see what was going on. The man came to the house, knocked on the door, called the tenant, but since he didn’t respond, he decided to look through the window,” local media reported, adding that then a complete shock followed.

“He saw that his poa tenant tied to a metal chair, with a pool of blood around him, and a PVC bag on his head. He immediately called the police,” the media said.

It was clear to the investigators that it was about dealing with criminal clans from the Balkans, which have been waging war on Spanish soil for years.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“The murdered man had no documents with him, which made it difficult to establish his identity. There were no eyewitnesses to the crime, neighbors did not hear shots, nor did they notice anything suspicious. The man was found to have been brutally tortured before being shot dead with two gunshots. It was immediately clear that he was not Spanish, but that he was probably from Eastern Europe,” the Spanish media reported, adding that the year-long investigation eventually led to the arrest of four suspects.

“It was established that the killers took the passport from the house, in order to make it difficult to identify the deceased,” says the source.

The Spanish media did not disclose the identity of the murdered Serb, but the Kurir learned from a well-informed source that it was Aleksandar Kolondžić.

A recipe for death

“During the search of the crime scene, a German residence permit was found, so the Spanish police informed their German colleagues. After further work, the authorities from Germany established that it was not a German, but a Serb, and they contacted his wife. That’s how the tangle of the mysterious crime unraveled,” explains our source.

Judging by the way in which he was liquidated, it is assumed that Kolundžić is another in a series of victims of the war between the warring Kotor clans, Škaljar and Kavač.

“The recipe by which he was killed is a well-known method used by the Kavački clan, especially their Belgrade branch, which was led by Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković until their arrest on February 4, 2021. The fact that the members of the cruel clan had “jobs” in Spain was also discussed at the trial of this group, which is ongoing before the Belgrade Special Court”, says our source and adds that “it is very likely that this is a continuation of a bloody war between “kavchans” and “skalars””.

Source: Private archive

These suspicions were practically confirmed by the Spanish police officer, who spoke to the newspaper El Pais a few days ago, presenting the results of the work of his Special Unit, which was founded in 2019 to investigate drug wars, and their special focus is on the war between two groups from Kotor.

Four suspects

“In June 2022, four men held a Serb hostage in a house in Golden Beach, Marbella. They tied him up and tortured him, and finally killed him. Drug money is often the motive for these crimes,” said a police officer who worked on case.

A member of the Spanish Special Police Unit also stated that he was working to shed light on the murder of Miloš Peruničić, who was killed at the pedestrian crossing in Marbleja on June 2, 2020.

“Two members of a clan from Montenegro killed a Serbian citizen in broad daylight on the street. The perpetrators fled on a motorcycle. The police located the vehicle within a few hours. Later, a few meters away from the place where the motorcycle was found, they found a cap and a bloody shirt . The cap led investigators to the store where it was purchased, and cameras from it helped identify the customer and his accomplice. During the search of their house, a sketch of the building where the victim lived and a murder plan were found,” explained the policeman.

A cooperating witness revealed: Genghis Khan and Simke were killed in Spain

Srđan Lalić, a witness-collaborator in the court proceedings against the criminal group of Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković, revealed at the trial that the members of that clan were staying in Spain. He also spoke about the liquidations that took place in that country.

Source: Kurir/Dado Đilas/TV Pink / screenshot

“I mentioned Nemanja Simić Simket and Duško, his name was Jigins Kahn, they lived in Spain. Simke had a warrant for a shooting at a shopping center in Karaburm, and the other was under warrant. Peruničić was Alan Kožar’s godfather. Miljković is for Peruničić found out through his brother-in-law that he was there. Simke shot at him, at that pedestrian crossing, and Genghis was the driver,” said Lalić and added:

“They had some problems with the engine, it wouldn’t start, so some samples with their DNA were found and they were arrested. They were hiding in Marbella, I provided the Sky devices, sent them through a rental company. Lalić, who himself was a member of Belivuk’s clan and who in exchange for a lesser sentence agreed to reveal all the secrets of that group, admitted that he also stayed in Spain for some time with Veljko Belivuk.”

BONUS VIDEO:

20:17 CENTRAL DIARY 30/07/2023 Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Courier)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

