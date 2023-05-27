Urso: “Made in Italy bill will start with 1 billion euro” – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 27 – “The bill on Made in Italy is a framework law that serves to encourage and support the strategic supply chains of Italian made in Italy. It is industrial policy”. Minister Urso said so at the Trento Economy Festival. On resources, Urso said that “we are discussing these days with the economy, but I think we will start from one billion euros”.



“That type of production”, that is, “beautiful, good and well done, which has become a production model, a global quality mark, can only be done in Italy, with the creative and artistic method of the Renaissance. I hope that in the 2024/2025 school year, a Made in Italy high school can also be built here in Trento”, continued Urso.



“There aren’t enough engineers in Italy to meet the needs of a single large multinational. Let alone the rest. Not just engineers. All the typical professions of Made in Italy. We are the factory of luxury and beauty in the world“, he added Urso. (HANDLE).

