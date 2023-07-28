US Attorney Adds Three Charges Against Donald Trump

Trump was charged with one additional count of willful withholding of national defense information and two additional counts of obstruction.

Donald Trump.

He fiscal especial Jack Smith filed new charges Thursday against the Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) on the case in which he is accused of mishandling certain classified documents during his time in the White House.

Trump was charged with an additional charge of “deliberate withholding of national defense information” and two additional “obstruction” charges, related to alleged attempts to remove surveillance video footage at his residence Mar-a-Lago, in Floridain the summer of 2022.

Smith also accused a third person, Carlos De Oliveirain the case of handling classified documents found in the residence of the former president of the United States.

Trump staff indicted

According to the court brief, Oliveira, 56, was the maintenance employee who helped Waltin Nautapersonal assistant Trump and also accused, to move boxes of documents classified in Mar-a-Lago after the United States Department of JusticeThe former president will be cited for the first time for the case. Trump and Nauta they were indicted in June 2023 and both have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

some of those crimes are punishable with a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Trump, who already accumulates 37 criminal chargescame out this Thursday in response to these new charges against him and pointed out that they are «ridiculous» and one “electoral interference at the highest level”according to the Fox channel.

A spokesperson for Trump dismissed the new charges and called them “nothing more than an ongoing desperate and agitated attempt” by the Joe Biden Administration to “harass President Trump and those around him” and influence the 2024 presidential race.

The judge Aileen Cannon established that the trial of the former president for the classified documents begins on May 20, 2024that is to say when there will be a little more than six months left for the presidential elections in this country.

Also read:

This Friday new marches start in Peru against Dina Boluarte

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

