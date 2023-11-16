The US-China Tussle Continues as USCC Report Criticizes Beijing for Destroying Hong Kong

The tension between the United States and China continues to escalate as the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) has issued a comprehensive annual report highlighting the destructive impact of the Chinese Communist Party on Hong Kong. The report, consisting of six chapters, takes aim at the actions of the Chinese Communist Party in changing Hong Kong’s system and undermining its once vibrant civil society.

The report directly calls out Chief Executive Li Jiachao as “Beijing’s thug,” accusing him of reversing the democratic system that Hong Kong once had in order to cater to Beijing’s interests, leading to the complete control of the city by mainland China. This control has allowed for the imposition of strict interpretations of the “Hong Kong National Security Law,” which exceeds its judicial power and has eroded the city’s legal system. The report also points out that Beijing’s excessive jurisdiction has led to an exodus of Hong Kong residents and a climate of self-censorship for those who choose to stay.

In light of these issues, the USCC is calling for the U.S. Congress to assess the constraints on Hong Kong’s judicial independence and impose sanctions on relevant individuals, including foreign judges of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Additionally, the USCC recommends revising the Hong Kong Autonomy Law to include an assessment of the limitations of judicial independence and the option to impose sanctions on individuals serving in Hong Kong’s judicial institutions, including foreign judges of the court.

The report also delves into the economic, trade, and diplomatic relations between the United States and China and highlights the continued efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to affect overseas ideologies and open societies.

As USCC released its annual report, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco for the APEC summit. Prior to his arrival, the CCP attempted to soften its tone and ordered 3 million tons of soybeans from the United States. However, protesters were there to meet Xi Jinping, expressing dissatisfaction with the CCP’s policies relating to human rights issues in Tibet and Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Li Jiachao, who has been sanctioned by the United States, remained in Hong Kong during the APEC summit, causing rumors and speculation among the public. Despite defending his decision by citing scheduling conflicts, his absence at the prestigious global gathering drew criticism from the community.

As the tension between the United States and China continues to mount, the fate of Hong Kong and its people remains uncertain. With increasing calls for international intervention and continued protests in various forms, the situation in Hong Kong is at a crossroads, and the eyes of the world are fixed on the city’s struggle for autonomy and independence.

