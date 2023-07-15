US Embassy in Cuba Resumes Services Following Power Failure

US Embassy in Cuba Resumes Consular Services After Power Failure

Havana, Cuba – The United States Embassy in Cuba has announced that it will resume its consular services next week, following a power failure that forced the closure of its headquarters. The embassy is set to open its doors and provide consular services starting Monday, July 17.

The closure of the embassy, which was caused by an electrical fault, left American citizens and some Cubans without access to essential consular services. However, after the issue was resolved, the embassy has reassured the public that it will now be able to resume full service.

Prior to the closure, the United States Embassy in Havana offered various consular services to American citizens, including consular passports, reports of birth abroad, notarial services, and visa labeling. Additionally, limited services were available for Cubans seeking consular assistance.

While the embassy has announced the resumption of its consular services, the date for the full opening of visa services is still unknown. Visa applications will continue to be processed on an emergency basis, with routine service currently unavailable.

In addition to the resumption of consular services, the US Embassy in Cuba has also been providing guidance to applicants seeking humanitarian parole. The embassy has released several messages advising applicants on how to avoid common mistakes during the application process for the parole program established by the Biden administration earlier this year.

One recent notification highlighted a crucial error that applicants need to be aware of. In order to prevent delays in the departure from Cuba of beneficiaries of the parole, applicants are urged to ensure that they include minors in the form of the parent or legal guardian, as leaving out this information can cause unnecessary disruptions to the travel authorization process.

As the US Embassy in Cuba prepares to reopen its doors for consular services, it is hoped that the resumption of full visa services will follow suit. The embassy’s efforts to assist applicants for humanitarian parole demonstrate its commitment to providing support and guidance to those in need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

