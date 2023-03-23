Jonathan Josephs

BBC Business Correspondent

4 hours ago

image captiontext, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November, but many differences remain between the two countries.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) said that the attitude of American companies towards doing business in China is “more negative than it has been in a long time”.

As tensions continue to mount between the world‘s two largest economies, Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said the rivalry “makes business very challenging.”

The administrations of President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden appear to be at odds on a growing number of issues, from Ukraine to COVID-19, Taiwan to Tiktok, and semiconductors.

This is reflected in AmCham China‘s latest annual survey of its more than 900 member companies. The survey shows for the first time that a 55 percent majority of companies no longer see China as one of their top three investment priorities, ie where they should invest to grow their business.

Last year, the number of companies citing “uncertainty in bilateral relations” as their main challenge in China rose by 10 percentage points to 66%. At the same time, the number of companies that think China is less welcoming to foreign companies also increased to 49%.

news/240/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg 800w” alt=”何迈可（Michael Hart）” attribution=”AmCham China” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/4DEC/production/_129084991_michaelspeakingatamchamchina’swomensummit-1.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,AmCham China image captiontext, Michael He said that the attitude of American companies towards doing business in China is “more negative than it has been for a long time.”

Five years ago, then U.S. President Donald Trump started a trade war and imposed tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese goods, citing “unfair trade practices” including intellectual property theft and trade deficits. See also Case of domestic violence in Trinidad, he was shot in the face and hit his head – news

China followed through on its promise and retaliated with additional tariffs.

Relationships based on trade

AmCham China‘s members include some of America’s most successful companies, including Nike, Intel, Pfizer, and Coca-Cola.

In December 1978, when then-leader Deng Xiaoping announced the opening to the outside world, Coca-Cola became the first American consumer company to sell its products in communist China. Since then, trade has been at the heart of the relationship between the two countries.

news/240/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg 800w” alt=”1979 年，可口可乐在香港装上火车。” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/1530D/production/_129079768_9782c5d8-f389-4fd5-b44a-7c4ded76bf11.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Coca-Cola has been a pioneer for American companies in China since January 1979, when the first batch of Coca-Cola’s drink was shipped from Hong Kong to mainland China.

Michael He said that the pessimism of American companies on the current US-China relationship reflects the turbulence of the past few years.

“Businesses are really tired after three years of COVID,” he added. He also highlighted a number of other issues, including travel becoming more difficult, rising labor costs, executives’ reluctance to accept assignments to China, political pressure and China becoming more unpredictable for doing business.

Despite these difficulties, trade between the two countries hit a record high of $690.6 billion last year, the data showed.

news/240/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg 800w” alt=”康奈尔大学全球贸易政策教授普拉萨德教授” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/C5FF/production/_129078605_prasadgettyimages-1402008150.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Professor Prasad, a professor of global trade policy at Cornell University, said the US-China trade relationship is critical to the wider global economy.

“The reality is that China does need a lot of products, especially technology products from the United States, and the United States does have a lot of companies whose supply chains involve China,” he said.

“This is important for the global economy because these two countries are not only critical to supply chains. The tone of global trade is also set by the relationship between these two countries.”

The World Trade Organization (WTO) was supposed to harmonize that tone by upholding global trade rules.

In December, however, the Biden administration strongly rejected two WTO rulings in favor of China involving tariffs imposed by former President Trump as part of his trade war. The U.S. says the tariffs are imposed on national security grounds and the WTO has no authority to rule on them.

Overall, 66.4 percent of U.S. imports from China and 58.3 percent of Chinese imports from the U.S. are still subject to tariffs, with little sign that either side will reduce tariffs, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“If the U.S. starts withdrawing from its engagement with multilateral institutions, it does not bode well for global governance,” he added.

supply chain difficulties

Deteriorating U.S.-China relations also mean more and more U.S. companies are considering shifting supply chains outside of China. Apple, which has become one of the most profitable companies in the world by making a lot of its iPhones in China, is now increasingly making them in countries like India.

However, Wang Dan, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank (China) in Shanghai, said this would have limited impact on resolving Sino-U.S. tensions.

“Even if the U.S. succeeds in creating an alternative supply chain, this alternative supply chain will still rely heavily on China,” she said.

image captiontext, Wang Dan believes that even if Western companies shift their supply chains away from China, they still cannot get rid of their dependence on China.

Wang Dan explained that other countries will still rely on Chinese components, especially in industries such as green energy, medical technology and electronics.

While U.S. companies haven’t shunned China entirely, He said, “they’re trying to reduce their supply chain risk.” “So they’re doing more of a ‘China+1′ strategy, they realize they can’t rely on China anymore,” he added.

China‘s economic growth slowed to 3% last year as COVID-19 restrictions hit business activity. At the recent National People’s Congress of China, the new Premier Li Qiang said that now that these measures have been lifted, the target of 5% growth for this year is still not easy to achieve.

“Beijing still wants U.S. companies to invest in China, and I don’t think this attitude will change in the short term,” Wang Dan said.

He added that the huge Chinese consumer market may still be the “most optimistic” place for American companies. Companies such as McDonald’s, Starbucks and Ralph Lauren all have major expansion plans in the works in China.

national security issues

Yet all of this is happening against a backdrop of national security concerns in both countries, mostly centered around technology.

National security concerns have led the Biden administration to take increasing steps to try to block China‘s access to U.S. technology, including trying to limit new investments in China by U.S. semiconductor makers.

Both countries are working to increase support for technologies that authorities deem critical to the future of the global economy.

“I’ve made it clear to President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict,” President Biden said in his State of the Union address last month.

news-65048234/p0dg9wvl/zh-hans/amp” title=”多媒体播放器” allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” data-e2e=”media-player”> Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, G20 Summit: What information did China and the United States disclose after Xi Jinping’s three-hour closed-door meeting with Biden?

“I make no apologies for our investment in making America stronger. Investing in American innovation, investing in industries that will define the future and that the Chinese government intends to dominate.”

However, this approach is not popular in Beijing. President Xi Jinping recently said, “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, containment, and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to my country’s development.”

This contest is increasingly affecting individual companies and spreading around the world.

Germany is the latest country to consider taking action as Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has already been restricted in several countries due to US pressure. Meanwhile, social media platform Tiktok has been threatened with a blanket ban in the US and is also facing restrictions in the UK.

Prof Prasad said all this friction between the US and China meant “tensions are definitely running high” and the costs could go well beyond the US and China.