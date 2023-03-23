Home News US firms ‘more negative’ about doing business in China – BBC News
US firms 'more negative' about doing business in China

  • Jonathan Josephs
  • BBC Business Correspondent

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November, but many differences remain between the two countries.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China) said that the attitude of American companies towards doing business in China is “more negative than it has been in a long time”.

As tensions continue to mount between the world‘s two largest economies, Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said the rivalry “makes business very challenging.”

The administrations of President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden appear to be at odds on a growing number of issues, from Ukraine to COVID-19, Taiwan to Tiktok, and semiconductors.

This is reflected in AmCham China‘s latest annual survey of its more than 900 member companies. The survey shows for the first time that a 55 percent majority of companies no longer see China as one of their top three investment priorities, ie where they should invest to grow their business.

