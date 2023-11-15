US President Joe Biden hopes to strengthen ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at a secluded farm in Woodside, California with the common goal of improving the relationship between their two countries. Both leaders expressed the importance of clear communication and understanding to ensure that conflicts do not lead to open confrontation.

The meeting was carefully choreographed, with a formal welcome at a Georgian Revival-style mansion. The two leaders shook hands and engaged in discussions about the complex relationship between the United States and China. President Xi highlighted the long history of problems faced by the two countries but emphasized that they should not turn their backs on each other.

The talks were seen as an effort to reestablish communication channels, particularly through the military, to prevent the possibility of miscommunication or miscalculation that could lead to open conflict. Both sides carefully managed expectations, stating that they did not expect a long list of results or a joint statement, but rather a reestablishment of a “normal course” with China.

The meeting came at a time of high tension between the two countries, including military tensions over Taiwan, disinformation campaigns, human rights violations, economic issues, and climate change. The summit also took place as China increased its military exercises around Taiwan, raising sensitivities around the island’s status.

The talks between Biden and Xi were aimed at preventing further conflict and finding areas of cooperation in the midst of a growing list of disagreements. Both leaders expressed the need to work together on issues such as climate change and drug trafficking, despite the complex nature of their relationship.

The meeting between Biden and Xi was seen as a critical moment in U.S.-China relations, with hopes that it would pave the way for better communication and collaboration between the two superpowers.

