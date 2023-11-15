TAKIDA – Brand new album 2024 “The Agony Flame” announcement

The Swedish rock band TAKIDA releases new album The agony flame on February 9th, 2024 via Napalm Records

tAKiDA are currently one of the most successful Swedish rock bands. The quintet has been at the top of international radio airplay charts for years and recently achieved success with their hit single „The loneliest hour“ his biggest success to date in Germany (number 1 in the German Rock Airplay Charts). Now the band announces their Napalm Records debut The agony flame which will be released on February 9, 2024. The new single „Third strike“ was released today along with a lyric video. With six platinum singles (one of them 4x platinum), three platinum albums and five #1 albums, tAKiDA’s new material undoubtedly builds on their previous success.

This summer tAKiDA played their biggest tour to date. They not only delivered impressive arena concerts in Sweden, but also conquered the main stage at the legendary Wacken Open Air 2023. The agony flame is the successor of Falling from fame from 2021, with which tAKiDA have gained a large international fan base – especially in German-speaking countries – which will continue to grow with the new album.

tAKiDA zu „Third strike”:

“’Third strike’ is about self-sabotage. No matter how hard the main character tries to be the person he wants to be, to do good, and to be successful, he will always lose the battle with the voices in his head.”

The agony flame stands for the unmistakable and established tAKiDA-Sound with infectious, big choruses and bittersweet melodies and especially takes Robert Petterson’s singing to a new level. In usual tAKiDA-Songs like this are full of style „Your blood awaits you“ or „On the line“ full of emotion and have the potential to become future hits. More than two decades after the band’s founding, the band shines tAKiDAs rock with pop influences in new splendor on their upcoming album. With The agony flame The Swedes are conquering the international rock scene!

tAKiDA zu The agony flame:

“With The agony flame we want to really know it again and what that means exactly we leave to your interpretation. We hope you enjoy the album.”

The agony flame Trackliste:

1. Third Strike

2. The Other Side

3. Sacred Spell

4. In Time

5. Your Blood Awaits You

6. Nothing But A Misplace

7. The Loneliest Hour

8. Sickening

9. Isolated (Smoke & Mirrors)

10. On The Line

11. Second Fiddle

thank you sind:

Robert Pettersson – Vocals

Tomas Wallin – Choirs, Guitars

Mattias Larsson – Guitars

Chris Rehn – Bass, Keyboards, Guitars, Programming and Arrangements

Kristoffer Söderström – Drums

Band-Links:

The post TAKIDA – Brand new album 2024 “The Agony Flame” announcement appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

