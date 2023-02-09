Original Title: Partner Yu Qian and Yang Mi’s new movie starts

Guangzhou Daily News (all-media reporter Huang An) Yesterday, the suspenseful comedy “There is nothing a hot pot can’t solve” directed by director Ding Sheng officially announced its launch, starring Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu, Yu Ailei, and Li Jiuxiao. The brand-new “King Fried” combination also appeared in front of the public for the first time.

As the film started, the first concept poster was officially exposed: the four hands stretched out behind the curtain represent the four protagonists in the story, and each of them holds chopsticks of different styles in their hands, which seems to hide a secret; the four seem to be The hot pot was to be shared, and a hand spread out on the ground implied that this was definitely not an ordinary hot pot game.

It is reported that “There is nothing that can’t be solved by a hot pot” tells a story where there is a plan, there is a game in the game, and people’s calculations are not as good as the sky: Four people who don’t know each other share the loot in the backstage warehouse of the theater, but they are accidentally involved in A murder case, a hot hot pot, tumbling with endless suspense, greed and deceit lead to a series of reversals. Finally, the special identities of the four gradually surfaced, and the truth is about to come out.

Director Ding Sheng is well-known for his works such as “Rescue Mr. Me”, “Police Story 2013”, “Little Soldier” and “Railway Flying Tiger”. And Yang Mi, who has not been on the big screen for a long time, cooperated with Yu Qian for the first time, and the combination is also eye-catching. The three actors Tian Yu, Yu Ailei, and Li Jiuxiao have become representatives of the acting school that left a deep impression on the audience with their high-quality film works such as “Miracle Stupid Child”, “Above the Cliff” and “Eight Hundred”. What kind of spicy and suspenseful comedy will the tough guy director and five actors bring to the audience? It is full of expectations.