The Royal Army Women bid farewell to the Champions League after losing to Sun Downs

The Royal Army team was eliminated from the semi-finals of the third edition of the African Women’s Champions League, after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa with an unanswered goal, in the match that brought them together, today, Wednesday, on the grounds of the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo, Côte d’Ivoire, in a semi-final draw. Competition final.

The goal for Mamelodi Sundowns was scored by South African player Boitumelo Rabali (73rd minute).

The military team was defeated in its first match of the group stage against Ghana’s Mbem Darkwa (1-2), before gathering its strength and achieving two consecutive victories to reach the semi-finals.

Later in the day, the second representative of the national women’s football team, Sporting Casablanca, will face the Ghanaian team, Mbem Darkwa, on the grounds of the Laurent Bocot stadium in San Pedro, Côte d’Ivoire, in the second semi-final.

