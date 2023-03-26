Home News USA – Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94
News

USA – Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

USA – Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Moore co-founded NM Electronics with Robert Noyce in 1968, which later became Intel. (Ralf Hirschberger/dpa)

Moore was considered a pioneer of the semiconductor industry. In 1968, the American founded the company “NM Electronics” together with Robert Noyce, which later became Intel. He was considered an energetic engineer. Under his and Noyce’s leadership, Intel invented the microprocessors that paved the way for the personal computer (PC) revolution. Together with his development team, he finally ensured that Intel processors were installed in more than 80 percent of all computers worldwide.

