Salami that hurts less do you know which one it is? Here are the ones most recommended during diets and those absolutely to be avoided for the health of our body!

When we are engaged in a healthy and balanced dietour main goal is to limit saturated fat and cholesterol, while increasing our intake fruits and vegetables.

However, when there are sausages and cured meats among the ingredients, we often ask ourselves whether or not these foods are suitable for our diet. Since not all cured meats and sausages are the samebelow we will provide information on which is the best choice for one healthy diet.

Diet – what you need to know

Per follow a healthy diet, it is important to know the health guidelines for meat intake. L’OMS and other scientific sources recommend not consuming more than 40-70 grams of meat per day or to limit yourself to two or three servings of 100 grams per week.

This recommendation applies to all types of meat and meat products, even the most processed ones. To ensure a healthy and balanced choice, it is important to pay attention to the quality of the chosen meat.

It is advisable to choose lean meats such as chicken and lean veal in the daily diet. Conversely, sausages, pates and hamburgers should be avoided or eaten only occasionally. This advice applies to both adults and children, for whom it is important to limit the quantities of these products, for example by limiting the use of sausages or mortadella in snack sandwiches.

Cured meats and diet – the differences

What is the relationship between cured meats and diet? To include these foods in a diet, it is important to consider that some cured meats and/or sausages derived from red meats have a high quantity of purines, which should be reduced in the diets of those suffering from uric acid high in blood. However, these foods are also a source iron importantuseful for combating iron deficiency anemia, unless you have dyslipidemia problems such as triglycerides or high blood cholesterol. Therefore, the choice of cured meats and sausages to include in the diet should be done carefullyopting for those less fat and rich in essential nutrients.

Fatty cured meats and/or sausages, such as sausages, chorizo, black pudding, mortadella and paté are remarkably high in fat. However, there are also lean cured meats, such as serrano ham, cooked ham, chicken breasts and turkey, which can be included in a diet. Sausage has the lowest cholesterol content, pâtés and other fatty sausages have the lowest cholesterol contain more.

Bresaola – cured meat that hurts less

The bresaola it’s a typical cured meat from Valtellina, a region located in northern Italy. To produce it, beef is used which is seasoned following precise parameters, such as the alternation of temperatures and humidity, as well as massaging the meat. The result is a product of intense red color and delicious flavor.

The true peculiarities of bresaola lies in its nutritional values: it is rich in protein, iron and mineral salts, but low in fat. For this reason, it is an excellent choice for those who want to keep their diet under control without sacrificing taste.

Bresaola is perfect for prepare tasty and quick appetizers to offer to your guests, perhaps accompanied by cheese and a good wine.

Lean ham and lonzino: salami that hurts less

Lean ham, together with bresaola and culatello, is one of the least harmful cured meats for health, because fat and cholesterol free. A pound of lean ham brings 159 calorie and can be enjoyed with rice cakes for a quick and tasty meal.

Il culatellosimilar to cured ham but more valuable and expensive, it provides slightly less than 200 calories per pound. Cooked ham, on the other hand, contains approx 215 calorie per pound and is a digestible and light preserved meat, also suitable for feeding children. Finally, the pork loin is another low-calorie option, with only 234 calories per pound, and it is a tender and delicate meat, suitable for frugal but tasty meals.