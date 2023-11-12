Useful homemade bars made of nuts and dried apricots from Ella Ivanova

Healthy sweets are hot sellers today, but they are not cheap. And if you think about it, you can create your own homemade treats from nuts and dried fruits – easily, quickly, and it will be much cheaper.

And one more plus is that what you do yourself is natural, and you cannot be so confident in what is not done by you. After all, in order for products to be stored for a long time, as a rule, preservatives are added to store delicacies.

She shared the recipe for homemade bars made of dried apricots and nuts famous cook from Kryvyi Rih Ella Ivanova.

— Cooking such bars is a pleasure, — says Ella Ivanova. — And eating is a pleasure. In addition, they are useful. You can take any nuts you like. And you can use a mix of nuts.

Homemade bars 250 g of dried apricots, 35 g of coconut shavings, 100 g of nuts

Grind all the ingredients in a blender. Spread the mass on parchment on a baking sheet in a not very thin layer, divide into portioned candies (rectangles).

Bake at 100 degrees for about 20 minutes.

Allow to cool.

And delicious!

