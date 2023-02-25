Considering that there is a lack of guarantee to move from the municipality of La Sierra to Popayán and vice versa, the community of this region and transporters blocked the alternate route.

The protest took place in the sector known as Percal Vereda La Cuchilla on the La Depresión-Rosas-La Sierra road, which was enabled as an alternate road between Cauca and Nariño, after the landslide that affected the Pan-American highway in Rosas.

The drivers protested, demanding better traffic control that guarantees fluid and smooth traffic along the alternate route, the non-traffic of vehicles on Saturdays, constant maintenance, as well as respecting the traffic of emergency vehicles.

Precisely, many drivers have complained about the difficulties they have had to move on the road, which has generated altercations between them.

Deterioration

The representative of the municipality of La Sierra, Jessica Vanessa Ordóñez, described as “hasty” the decision of the Ministry of Transportation and the National Institute of Roads, Invías, to enable the main alternate route to the Pan-American Highway for heavy-duty vehicles of the ‘tractomula’ type ‘.

According to the official, the large automobiles quickly deteriorated the work carried out in previous days by the National Government to stabilize and improve mobility.

Ordóñez said that “it was a very hasty decision, all the effort, resources and work that was done during a month in this way, was totally lost. There are sections with the risk of the bank leaving, the material has been of no use”.

The personera affirmed that there are complaints about the risk represented by the construction of the new variant in a highly unstable area. Recently there was a flood that affected a provisional bridge in that place.

adjustments

Precisely, Invías announced that for this weekend the road will be closed since due to the rainfall that has occurred in the area during the week, several adjustments must be made.

Additionally, Invías indicated that people who want to move must do so through the Piedra Sentada – El Tambo road.

