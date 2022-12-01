Home News Vaccination obligation; fines are coming to no Vax
News

Vaccination obligation; fines are coming to no Vax

by admin
Vaccination obligation; fines are coming to no Vax

Even with the Meloni government, the No Vax over 50s will get fines of 100 euros for failing to comply with the vaccination obligation. Today, November 30, the 180 days set to justify failure to comply with the vaccination obligation, for health reasons or because they had contracted the coronavirus in the meantime, expire. And the first fines would have already started.

This is almost two million fines for as many recipients who did not get vaccinated by last June 15, the date on which the vaccination obligation for over-50s expired.

The regions with the highest percentage of over 50s who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, compared to the population of their territory, are Friuli Venzia Giulia, Calabria and Abruzzo.

So for now the attempt by the League has been of no use, which tried to freeze the sanctions until June 30 by presenting an amendment to the decree on rave parties yesterday. The suspension was supposed to be inserted by the majority in the Aiuti Ter decree but then it was skipped.

The other hope for the No Vax is linked to the decision, expected for tonight, of the Constitutional Court, called to express itself on the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation introduced in 2021 as a tool to stem the Covid pandemic.

See also  On November 20, Beijing added 154 local confirmed cases, 808 local asymptomatic infections (685 isolation observers, 266 social screening personnel), 3 imported confirmed cases, and 3 imported asymptomatic infections 66 patients were cured and discharged, 2 died

You may also like

Wildlife, even Luxottica at the road safety table

Promote the realization of basic pension services for...

Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, 91 years old, a...

Feminicides, kills his wife with dozens of stab...

Trenibelluno.it, ten years as a commuter, «Today a...

Vatican, the Pope is now choosing a layman...

Sardinia, assault on a security van with shooting...

“Racing” with the more infectious mutant strains——Perspective of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy