Home » Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle
News

Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle

by admin
Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle

As if the mountain bike race at the European Youth Games (EYOF) in Maribor, Slovenia, wasn’t strenuous enough, Valentin Hofer didn’t want to miss the opportunity to cross the finish line with a wheelie – i.e. balancing on the rear wheel. “That was the best moment of my sporting career,” said the 16-year-old proudly, who could hardly sit up straight on his bike. In a racing crash, the saddle broke through in the middle.

See also  A total of 112,153 nucleic acid samples were collected in several key areas in Guangzhou, and the results were all negative

You may also like

“The Union Struggle must pursue labor harmony, not...

Construction Begins to Replace Main Fence at Parque...

Great final gala of the Perla de América...

Sludge dumping in the North Sea: Hamburg puts...

All the security measures that we have approved...

Fire in the Andesitos settlement consumed 5 homes

Ukrainian refugees in German “ghost villages” – DW...

Chengdu Universiade: A Spectacle of Culture, Sport, and...

“Last generation”: 142 cases of attacks on members...

The second stage of the LigaPro resumes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy