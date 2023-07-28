Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle

As if the mountain bike race at the European Youth Games (EYOF) in Maribor, Slovenia, wasn’t strenuous enough, Valentin Hofer didn’t want to miss the opportunity to cross the finish line with a wheelie – i.e. balancing on the rear wheel. “That was the best moment of my sporting career,” said the 16-year-old proudly, who could hardly sit up straight on his bike. In a racing crash, the saddle broke through in the middle.

