Liverpool FC captain: accusation of hypocrisy – much criticism of Henderson for moving to Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson has joined Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia from Liverpool. Queer fan clubs criticize him for the move.

Al-Ettifaq confirmed Henderson’s signing on Thursday (07/27/2023). English media had previously reported that Liverpool FC received a fee equivalent to almost 14 million euros. Henderson is said to earn more than 800,000 euros a week in Saudi Arabia. There he trains with Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard. The club also confirmed the signing of French player Moussa Dembélé on Wednesday.

Queer Liverpool fan club: ‘We are appalled’

Queer fan clubs have criticized Henderson since the transfer was in the offing. Henderson had campaigned for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community for years. Now Henderson is moving to a country where homosexual acts are a criminal offense and potentially punishable by death. Homosexuals are also exposed to discrimination and violence in everyday life in Saudi Arabia. With the move to Saudi Arabia, some fans are now questioning the sincerity of Henderson’s past support for the community.

“Kop Outs”, a queer Liverpool FC fan club, wrote on Twitter before the change that Henderson’s support was appreciated. But: “We are appalled and concerned that anyone would consider working as part of a sportswashing operation for a regime that oppresses women and LGBT+ people and regularly tops the death penalty list around the world.”

For example, Henderson was involved in “Rainbow Laces” (“rainbow laces”) for the rights of queer people. He also wore the laces at games. The organization behind “Rainbow Laces” announced that Henderson should now also campaign for the rights of queer people in Saudi Arabia. The player posted a video of his Liverpool departure on Instagram without reference to the criticism.

Criticism also of Liverpool FC

“Lion Pride”, a queer fan club of the England national team, also clearly criticized the change: “Our existence and the ‘connection’ to us is weak compared to a huge paycheck.”

However, the queer fans not only disagreed with the player’s behavior, but also with that of the club. “We also question Liverpool FC’s decision to accept money from such a regime. We have long campaigned for Liverpool to reject investment from countries with poor human rights records,” wrote Kop Outs.

Al-Ettifaq none of the four sovereign wealth fund clubs

AI-Ettifaq, where ex-Mainzer Robin Quaison also plays, belongs to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports and is not one of the four clubs currently supported by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to bring superstars into the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal were taken over by the sovereign wealth fund and have signed stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Firmino, Ruben Neves and Karim Benzema. They are intended to add glamor and sporting value to the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Henderson joined Anfield from Sunderland AFC in 2011 before taking over as captain from Gerrard four years later. In 2019, Henderson led Liverpool to the Champions League title, and the following year they secured the English championship title.

