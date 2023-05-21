Valle consolidates as a paradise for birds

Once again, Valle del Cauca emerged victorious in the day held by the Global Big Day for bird registration, as it is the Colombian department with the most species observed.

Global Big Day has just published on its website the results of the largest bird registry in the world in 2023, where again Colombia ranked first in species observationwhile at the territorial level, Valle del Cauca was the department with the most species sighted

The Secretary of Environment of the Valley, Nasly Vidales, stated that “We once again occupy the first place in the event that is held worldwide for bird watchingHence the importance of conserving the habitat of these species”.

As reported by Global Big Day, the departments that recorded the most species were Valle del Cauca, Antioquia, Meta, Risaralda, Caldas, Cundinamarca, Chocó, Cauca, Tolima and Putumayo.

life potency

For her part, the president of ProColombia, Carmen Caballero, pointed out that “this great news confirms why Colombia is a power of life. Here lives the largest number of birds, we also house the largest number of orchids and butterflies. This, without a doubt, commits us to the protection of our natural wealth. For this reason, with the leadership of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, we promote tourism with one of the most important pillars, which is sustainability”.

Caballero emphasized that “these results are the product of our great biodiversity, on the one hand, and on the other, the positioning of the country as a destination for tourists who seek nature, a very important segment within the tourism promotion strategy,” added Caballero.

Among 196 countries, Colombia achieved first place in the Global Big Day thanks to the fact that hundreds of people recorded 1,532 speciessurpassing Peru, Brazil, Ecuador and India.

Added to this, people in Colombia uploaded more than nine thousand checklists to the eBird platform, where records are collected. The 32 departments participated in this dayin addition to Bogotá, and 2,988 sites of interest for bird watching in the country were identified.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism in charge, John Alexander Ramos, stressed that “this presents us with a very special challenge: that bird tourism manages to consolidate itself as an opportunity for economic development in the country’s regions.”

