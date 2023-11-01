Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the unemployment rate: DANE

In September, unemployment in Valledupar continued to decline with 10.8 percent, 6.7 percentage points less than the rate registered in the same period of the previous year, according to reports from the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE.

I don’t say it, he says it @DANE_Colombia compared to the achievements in reducing unemployment in #Valledupar.

We generate the conditions for it.

We went from 17.6% to 10.8% in the same period of the previous year and 13,000 jobs have been generated.

Three thousand more jobs than promised. https://t.co/QOGVuClCLc — Mello Castro (@MelloCastroG) October 31, 2023

When reviewing the entity’s files, in September 2022 the population unoccupied It was 39,078, while for the same month of 2023 the figure was 23,225. For its part, the number of busy It went from 184,000 to 191,000 in the same period.

Despite this progress, the most recent unemployment percentage in the capital of Caesarea exceeded the national average (9.3%), which has also had a downward trend.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

Youth unemployment also decreased in the last year, going from 30.1% in September 2022 to 17.6 percent, a difference of more than 12 percentage points.

When investigating the economic activities that generated the greatest employment in the municipal capitals, according to the statistical entity, there are: commerce and vehicle repair; public administration; artistic and entertainment activities; manufacturing industry and transportation and storage.

The dynamics of most of these activities grew during the last months throughout the country due to the political campaigns for the territorial elections that demanded jobs in different sectors of the economy.

HIGH INFORMALITY MAINTAINS

However, Valledupar continues to be one of the cities with the highest labor informality in Colombia: 65.6%, the second highest percentage in the country until September, only after Sincelejo (68.4%). When comparing this indicator with last year, the reduction was 1.4%.

