Home » Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the unemployment rate: DANE
News

Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the unemployment rate: DANE

by admin
Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the unemployment rate: DANE

In September, unemployment in Valledupar continued to decline with 10.8 percent, 6.7 percentage points less than the rate registered in the same period of the previous year, according to reports from the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE.

When reviewing the entity’s files, in September 2022 the population unoccupied It was 39,078, while for the same month of 2023 the figure was 23,225. For its part, the number of busy It went from 184,000 to 191,000 in the same period.

Despite this progress, the most recent unemployment percentage in the capital of Caesarea exceeded the national average (9.3%), which has also had a downward trend.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

Youth unemployment also decreased in the last year, going from 30.1% in September 2022 to 17.6 percent, a difference of more than 12 percentage points.

When investigating the economic activities that generated the greatest employment in the municipal capitals, according to the statistical entity, there are: commerce and vehicle repair; public administration; artistic and entertainment activities; manufacturing industry and transportation and storage.

Lea: In August unemployment decreased in Valledupar, but there is too much informality

The dynamics of most of these activities grew during the last months throughout the country due to the political campaigns for the territorial elections that demanded jobs in different sectors of the economy.

See also  Wolong, Sichuan has repeatedly photographed the world's only white giant panda activities- China Daily

HIGH INFORMALITY MAINTAINS

However, Valledupar continues to be one of the cities with the highest labor informality in Colombia: 65.6%, the second highest percentage in the country until September, only after Sincelejo (68.4%). When comparing this indicator with last year, the reduction was 1.4%.

By General Editorial.

You may also like

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery...

Karachi: 13 kg of ice recovered in raid...

Former President Trump and Children Set to Testify...

The most common diseases in Colombia

Jurios announces the top 3 of the “Hall...

“Spider-Man” hit the streets

Research Reveals High Levels of Debt Among Adults...

Rubén discovers 12 kilos of coca!

State Council Takes Action to Cancel and Adjust...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy