Valledupar Book Fair, the best plan for the weekend

If what you are looking for is to have an attractive, entertaining plan, but above all that provides you with knowledge, from the past Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11 The first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva, is being held in the Historic Center of the city.

For this Friday, the official programming begins at 8:30 in the morning with the talk ‘Reflections for a changing world‘, where the former rector of the National University of Colombia, Moisés Wasserman, He talks about how knowledge and science are pillars in building fair progress in the social and educational spheres.

And the day will end at 8:00 p.m. with the discussion ‘Alejandro Gaviria does not expect to make that trip’, where the former Minister of Health and Education He will talk about the research he did on four humanists.

On Saturday, the Book Fair will begin with the conversation ‘To avoid dying trying’, at 8:30 in the morning at the Casa de la Cultura, where David Racero, in his book ‘Reset’ shows how young people they can find forms and methods of social transformation in innovation.

And the day will culminate at 9:00 p.m. with the meeting ‘Great Colombian drunkards’ at the Pedro Páramo restaurant, in front of the Alfonso López square in the city.

As for Sunday, and the last day of the historic fair, the activities will begin at 9:00 in the morning in the Leandro Díaz auditorium of the Chamber of Commercewith ‘Voces de la Guajiridad’, and will conclude at 6:30 in the afternoon with ‘Aleida according to Vladdo: The story of one of the most beloved symbolic characters in Colombia’, at the Casa de la Cultura.

See the schedule here Complete and detailed from Friday the 9th to Sunday the 11th.

SQUARE EVENTS

On the other hand, various events will be taking place in the Alfonso López square. For example, on Friday, at 9:00 in the morning there will be a read aloud, in charge of the House of Culture; and at 6:00 in the afternoon, a dance and music presentation from the Leonardo Gómez School.

For Saturday, at 9:00 in the morning there will be a painting activity for children; and at 6:00 in the afternoon the presentation of the play ‘The Angel of Aden’.

Finally, for Sunday, at 9:00 in the morning, the Popular University of Cesar will give a piano recital; and at 5:00 in the afternoon the dance will be presented ‘Harlequin Devils of Sabanalarga’.