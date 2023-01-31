Home News Valledupar cyclists will hold a sit-in in rejection of the death of Lady Beltrán
Valledupar cyclists will hold a sit-in in rejection of the death of Lady Beltrán

Valledupar cyclists will hold a sit-in in rejection of the death of Lady Beltrán

This Tuesday starting at 5:00 in the morning, cyclists from Valledupar will hold a sit-in on the Hurtado bridge at the exit of the city towards the townships in the north of the municipality in rejection of the death of the teacher Lady Beltrán Bermeo who died while doing your bike tour on the road that leads to Río Seco.

The purpose of the sit-in is to reject the irresponsibility of some car drivers, as is the case of the person who ran over Lady, left the car abandoned and fled.

“I want to express my disagreement, irresponsible drivers are killing cyclists. There will be a sit-in on the Hurtado bridge to protest the death of Lady so that these things do not continue to happen,” said Roberto Mejía, president of the Cesar Cycling League.

Regarding this case, the municipal Government Secretariat held a road safety council with officials from the Traffic Police, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Ombudsman to implement strategies to protect cyclists.

Lady Beltrán Bermeo was a native of Bogotá, a social sciences teacher and since 2022 she had been transferred to the Villa Corelca Educational Institution in Valledupar. She had a 15-year-old son. Her body was transferred to the capital of the country in the midst of rejection by her relatives who demand justice.

