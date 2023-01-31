Home Sports Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6 billion of the sale
Sports

Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6 billion of the sale

by admin
Chelsea, to a foundation for Ukraine the 2.6 billion of the sale

The money to a foundation to help war victims: the idea came from Abramovich, who was forced to sell the club after the start of the conflict. The ok of the European Union is awaited

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

The money from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine. The British government is about to complete the procedures to transfer 2.6 billion euros from the transfer of ownership of the Blues to Roman Abramovich to the consortium headed by Todd Boehly to a foundation that would take care of helping the victims of the war in Ukraine.

See also  Russia's war with Ukraine accounts for 18% Biden's State of the Union speech lacks external issues and focuses on internal affairs |

You may also like

Here Etna, Pozzovivo pedals and hopes: ‘The Intermarché...

Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only...

Chinese Super League newcomer Nantong Zhiyun official announces...

Winter sports, Italy’s new uniforms for the World...

Zaffaroni: “Match of character, it will be difficult...

Milan-Leao, total break: the Portuguese wants the clause...

Ceresa carries on the Quincitava Ferrari in the...

Udinese still postpones the appointment with the victory...

Market: Inter, Mavropanos idea. Skriniar-Psg to the bitter...

Will the killer instinct bring him Thauvin?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy