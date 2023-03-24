Comuna 5 will have a modern fire station, which began its construction phase at the initiative of the Mello Castro government in conjunction with the National Fire Department, an entity attached to the Ministry of the Interior.

“We always think and execute city works. And with the start of this work, our mission is to end the problem that firefighters face year after year. We will guarantee an essential service, benefiting more than 600,000 inhabitants”, indicated Mayor Mello Castro.

The new station will require an investment of more than 2,000 million pesos. The greatest benefit of this work will be the optimization in the provision of emergency services, enhancing response times and improving the conditions of the city’s fire brigade.

Captain Jairo Soto Gil, National Director of Firefighters, stated that for the National Directorate of Firefighters it is very nice that Valledupar starts in the process of institutional strengthening. “Valledupar was in arrears to have another fire station, that’s why we made this effort together with the municipal administration, who not only contributed the lot but also resources to make this a reality today,” he said.

The new Valledupar Fire Station will be located in Commune 5, on a lot owned by the municipality, chosen under the guidelines and technical specifications required for this work, which includes: machine parking area, electrical substation, warehouse and fourth workshop, area training room, reception, control and radio control room, kitchen, cafeteria, dining room, men’s dormitory, women’s dormitory, auditorium and instruction room.

