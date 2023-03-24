Double appointment for the Italian teams, engaged in the 30th round of the Euroleague and still hunting for a place in the playoffs. Virtus Bologna opens at 19, receiving Real Madrid (live Sky Sport Uno and NOW), while at 9pm Olimpia Milano hosts Coach Trinchieri’s Bayern Munich at the Forum (live from Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and NOW)

They are Sky e in streaming su NOW the main European club basketball competition, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. VFriday 24th March back on the field for the 30th day of the Euroleague Regular Season, with two Italian teams among the protagonists, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan e Virtus Segafredo Bologna. La Virtus will host the Spaniards of Real Madrid at the Segafredo Arena in Bologna. Direct are Sky Sports One e NOW at ore 19. At 18.30 the pre-match, which will be held from the Assago Forum, where Olimpia Milano will take the field later Armani which will receive the visit of the Germans of Bayer Monaco. Match live are Sky Sport Arena e NOW starting from ore 21 (also on Sky Sport Uno, at the end of the Virtus match).

Virtus Bologna-Real Madrid at 7pm Last call for Virtuschasing a place in the top eight. Sergio Scariolo’s team currently occupies the 13th position ranked with a record of 13-16, mainly caused by the three defeats in the last four outings. The playoff zone, however, is only two victories away. Against Real (2nd with 20-9 and already sure of the post-season) the ‘Black Vu’ will still be orphaned of Milos Teodosic, Alessandro Pajola and Isaia Cordinier, while Semi Ojeleye’s recovery in extremis will be attempted. See also Olimpia Milano: Shields, at least two months off

Olimpia Milano-Bayern Munich at 21.00 Con seven wins in the last eight outings (only defeated by Real Madrid away), EA7 rekindled playoff hope. The record of 13-16 and 12th place in the standings on a par with Virtus, condemn Ettore Messina’s team to make no more mistakes. Galvanized by away success on Tuesday at Fenerbahce’s home, in the added time of the 24th round, Olimpia tries to play the final rush with all the cartridges available. Shieldsinjured against Brindisi, is on his way back, as well as Hall, stopped by the Final 8 of the Italian Cup. Milan always without bruises, still stopped in the pits, as well as Datome. Bayern’s coach Trenches he is 15th in the standings with an 11-18 record and is coming off a two-game losing streak.

18.30 on Sky Sport Uno and NOW live Pre game (from Assago, Dalila Setti with Andrea Meneghin)

7 pm on Sky Sport Uno and NOW live Virtus Segafredo Bologna-Real Madrid (from Bologna, commentary Flavio Tranquillo; commentary Davide Pessina; correspondent Pietro Colnago)

at 21 on Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and NOW live EA 7 Emporio Armani Milan-Bayern Munich (commentary Geri De Rosa; commentary Andrea Meneghin; correspondent Andrea Colnago)