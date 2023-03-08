Last Tuesday, March 7, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata announced that Christian Nodal, Carlos Vives and Maluma They would be the 3 main artists of the concerts that will take place on April 28, 29 and 30 within the framework of the Vallenato 2023 Festival.

The Foundation also shared the name of the artists who will accompany them. April 28 They will sing in the park of the Legend Vallenata Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Jean Carlos Centeno, Rafa Pérez and Christian Nodal.

This April 28 at 56 @fesvallenato tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, everyone to the park of the Vallenata Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’ to enjoy the successes of these artists. #FestivalVallenato #PolloVallenato pic.twitter.com/OkKWdUDkEV — Festival Vallenato (@FESVALLENATO) March 8, 2023

For the day April 29the artists who will be on stage are: Carlos Vives, Peter Manjarrés and Ana del Castillo.

Finally, the last day of the Festival (April 30) Maluma will singDiego Daza, Mono Zabaleta and Elder Dayán.

After knowing the prices that the tickets to the concerts will have, Internet users have expressed their anger on social networks, ensuring that prices They are excessive and not affordable.

For example, the boxes range from $4 to $12 million; preferential tickets from $249,000 to $300,000; and the general ones from $149,000 to $213,000.

🎫 Buy your tickets at @Tuboletaoficial from this Wednesday March 8th starting at 9:00 AM. — Festival Vallenato (@FESVALLENATO) March 7, 2023

“Let’s hope that the stations in Valledupar provide better and free concerts… for the people”, “It’s cheaper to see Rebelde in Medellín or Bogotá than going to the Festival to see the same as always”, “The festival farthest from the people”, “set fair prices”, are some of the comments that can be read on social networks.

