Vallenato king Álvaro López suffered an attack on his home

When he was resting at his home, in the municipality of La Paz, after arriving from a presentation in the country’s capital, King Vallenato Álvaro López, suffered an attack on his residence, which was shot at early this Sunday morning.

The information was confirmed by the member of the López dynasty, who explained that he was in his home with his wife and relatives, who fortunately did not suffer the consequences of this action, from which he does not know where it could have arisen.

“The attackers fired three times, hitting the living room at midnight yesterday. “I don’t know where this action comes from, but the wave of insecurity that has hit Cesar is worrying, it is a serious problem that we are experiencing,” said King Vallenato in 1992 and King of Kings of the Vallenato Festival in 2017.

Álvaro López, is the son of the fifth Vallenato King Miguel López Gutiérrez, who has been following in his footsteps in musical art since he was 14 years old. He triumphed for the first time in the Festival in 1976 as Amateur King, a triumph that he repeated in 1979, and was crowned Vallenato King in 1992 at the golden anniversary of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

After his triumphs at the Festival, the most important pages in his history have been written alongside important vallenato singers such as Jorge Oñate and Diomedes Díaz.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT….

