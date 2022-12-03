In Venegazzù, on Saturday 3 December, the funeral of Davide Bon, the 18-year-old young man who died on Monday 28 November in Caonada in a road accident. Davide had been working at Carrozzeria Caonada for a few months: on the day of the tragedy, he was returning home for a lunch break when his 125 motorcycle crashed into the car in front of him and which braked suddenly. For the farewell in the churchyard, the notes of “Anima fragile” by Vasco Rossi served as the background for the launch of balloons into the sky. (Macca video)

00:28