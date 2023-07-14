Vastese restarts from Excellence, no repechage requests

Today, Friday 14 July, the deadlines for the presentation of the proposals expired repechage questions in view of the formation of the next staff Series D 2023/2024. There is no one of the Vastese which instead duly formalized the registration to the Abruzzo Championship of Excellenceafter the bitter relegation of the last season.

Il red and white clubfor now, despite the whirlwind of rumors and indiscretions of the last few weeks, has not recorded any news in its corporate organization chart. Therefore, the management entrusted to the patron remains operational Franco Bolamitogether with the co-president Peter Scafetta and to the vice president and head of the youth sector Louis Salvatorellialways intending to put himself at the top with a group of friends and entrepreneurs to support him.

As far as the technical aspect is concerned, the issue of entrusting the technical and sporting guide remains to be resolved with the formation of the new staff. In relation to the coach, the names at stake are those of Pino DiMeo e Frederick Del Grossothe hypothesis for the role of sporting director Nicola Bellandriniin the last season of the youth sector, seems to be the most credible at the moment.

