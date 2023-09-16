Veltroni, happy with the top five Campiello and mention for d’Adamo – News

After winning the Premio Strega 2023, Come d’aria (Elliot) by Ada d’Adamo, who died at the age of 55 two days after entering the dozen, receives a special mention in the Premio Campiello 2023. “I have to say that we couldn’t do more so because the regulation requires the physical presence of the authors. If this condition had not been present the book would have been among those chosen for the five. In this mention there is not only the value and recognition of a work, but also everything the affection and gratitude for those who worked on it accompanying him”, said the president of the Campiello Literary Jury Walter Veltroni a few hours before the final evening of the Award at the Gran Teatro La Fenice. Contending for the victory is Silvia Ballestra with La Sibilla.





Life of Joyce Lussu (Laterza), Marta Cai with Centomilioni (Einaudi), Tommaso Pincio with Diary of a Martian Summer (Perrone Editore), Benedetta Tobagi with La Resistenza delle donne (Einaudi) and Filippo Tuena with In search of Pan (Nottetempo ).





“This is a jury made up of competent and independent, serious and curious people. We are very happy with this year’s five precisely because it has so many different things within it. The fragment, true stories, the fantasy, the imagination, there it is that border territory in which reality and narrative construction merge. There are many things. Even the special mention belongs to this family” underlined Veltroni inviting people to read Come d’aria. “It is the story of a lived reality, of an existence that was extinguished before this work was recognized in its rightful measure” explained the president of the Jury of Letters. “Ada d’Adamo’s husband, who is a very reserved, discreet person, was unable to be there today” he explained when handing over the plaque collected by Elliot’s publisher Loretta Santini. “They have great merit and also for this reason we are happy with this year’s choices because there are large publishing houses and small publishing houses that often bring out fantastic books, like Elliot. They have made a very courageous choice” underlined Veltroni.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

