With a penalty goal, Venezuela defeated Chile 1-0 this Saturday and qualified for the final hexagonal of the South American U-20 that takes place in Colombia.

As on last date, Brayan Alcocer scored the only goal from ‘La Vinotinto’ (48), who came from behind in Group B and now joins Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Uruguay and Ecuador in the dispute. for four places to the World Cup in Indonesia-2023.

The penalty came after a strange play at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali: Chilean defender Yahir Salazar dived to the ground to clear a cross with his head, but ended up touching the ball with his hand.

In a direct duel for the pass to the second phase, La Roja was left out of the tournament.

Under the baton of Argentine Fabricio Coloccini, the Venezuelans lost in their first two outings against Bolivia (0-1) and Uruguay (0-3). but they recovered ground and finished in the second box of the group with 6 points.

Uruguay (10 points) qualified as the leader of the zone and Ecuador (5) scratched the final place.

The final phase will be held in Bogotá between January 31 and February 12 with an all-against-all format. The hexagonal also delivers three tickets for the Pan American Games in Santiago.

