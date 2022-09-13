Xi’an News Network News During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the Zhouzhi County Public Security Bureau dispatched all the police to successfully complete the security and stability maintenance task through advance planning and careful deployment. During the festival, the public security and order in the jurisdiction is good, creating a stable and peaceful festival atmosphere for the general public and tourists.

Before the festival, the Zhouzhi County Public Security Bureau made careful arrangements for the Mid-Autumn Festival security work, formulated and issued security plans in a timely manner, and made overall arrangements for various tasks. The members of the party committee of the bureau take the lead to command, divide the package, and pay close attention to the implementation, and conduct daily scheduling, research and judgment on the social situation, and effectively improve the overall control of social security. All police units stick to their posts, mobilize the whole police, go all out to promote the implementation of various security measures, and ensure that the security and stability maintenance work is foolproof.

During the festival, Zhouzhi County Public Security Bureau launched high-level alert response and emergency patrol prevention and control in a timely manner, strengthened patrol prevention and control, intensified the use of explicit police, maximized the number of police forces on the street, and effectively increased the rate of police encounters on the street, Stewardship rate. Combined with the Ministry of Public Security’s third summer night public security inspection, publicity and unified action, the bureau’s police force sank into the streets to carry out patrols, and dispatched 320 police officers every day to strengthen crowded places and key areas such as tourist attractions, stations, hospitals, schools, and night markets. The patrol and prevention of parts, further weave the social prevention and control network, and squeeze the space for illegal and criminal crimes to the maximum extent. During the festival, a total of 3 criminal cases were cracked, and 1 suspect in the pickpocketing case was under criminal detention. 30 public security cases were accepted, and 8 were administratively punished.

The traffic police brigade continued to strengthen road law enforcement on duty, and dispatched additional police forces in accident-prone sections, tourist attractions and scenic spots with dense populations, to orderly divert and divert congested vehicles. Through the establishment of fixed-point duty posts, mobile inspections, and night-time rectification, the safety inspection of passenger cars and hazardous chemicals transportation vehicles will be increased, and traffic violations such as “three super-fatigues and one fatigue”, drunk driving, and illegal parking will be investigated and dealt with during the festival. 3,251 cases of various traffic violations were corrected, effectively ensuring the safety and smoothness of traffic roads in the jurisdiction.

The public security brigades and various police stations have conducted “carpet-style” and “pull-net-style” inspections in key places such as enterprises, logistics and delivery businesses, rental houses, hotels, shopping malls, entertainment services, and gas stations and gas stations in their jurisdictions to comprehensively investigate and rectify various Class security risks. A total of 300 industrial sites have been inspected, 31 safety hazards of various types have been rectified, 1 logistics delivery company has been administratively punished, and 1 fireworks and firecrackers have been banned.

The Inspector Brigade and the Supervision Section pay close attention to key tasks such as epidemic prevention and control, security and stability maintenance, and conduct uninterrupted online and offline supervision and inspection of police activities such as stability maintenance and security, and on-duty preparation during festivals. All tasks and measures are in place. At the same time, in combination with the “Fifth Discipline Education, Learning and Publicity Month” activities and the special action for style building, pre-holiday education, supervision and inspection, and reminder letters were adopted to do a solid job of integrity and festivals.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Zhang Leitu/Provided by Zhou Zhi Police