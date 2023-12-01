Home » Venezuela opens a path to allow the eventual candidacy of María Corina Machado – El Nuevo Herald
After years of political disqualification, there may be hope for Maria Corina Machado to run for office in Venezuela. The opposition and the Maduro regime have reached a “partial agreement” to review the political disqualifications, potentially opening the path for Machado’s eventual candidacy.

The US had issued an ultimatum to the Maduro regime to lift the political disqualification of Machado, and just three hours before the deadline, Maduro gave in and opened a window to her electoral qualification. This monumental shift comes after EEUU warned that the regime had not responded to the demand.

Many see this development as a significant victory for the opposition, as it could pave the way for a more inclusive political landscape in Venezuela. The news has sparked widespread discussion and anticipation, and the world will be eagerly watching to see how this agreement unfolds.

The potential candidacy of Machado has been a highly contentious issue in Venezuelan politics, and this latest development could have far-reaching implications for the country’s future. Stay updated on the latest developments with full coverage on Google News.

