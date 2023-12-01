ORO – At the End of the Road

Kilsbergen emerged from the central Swedish mountain range in 2014 ORO, sprung from dense forests, driven by massive to leaden walls of sound. Musically, the quintet, which has so far released a gripping, wonderfully destructive record, primarily poaches in the doom and sludge environment, fueled by post-metallic synergies. Her latest film aims to set poetic contrasts between graceful beauty and stony heaviness to music. That’s exactly what works “At the End of the Road” sovereign.

Five monolithic chapters extend their elbows, and the mammoth waits right at the beginning: “Arvet & Tystnaden” strives for more than ten minutes of creative ebb and flow, consciously cautiously feels its way forward and only slowly, cautiously lifts the veil of catastrophic existence. Hoarse screams and growls, sawing guitars, the finest melodic approaches and an oppressive, stoic rhythm section push tectonic plates into each other, only to later intersperse cautiously hopeful tones. Although it doesn’t stop there – of course, one might almost say – this game is absolutely fascinating with its expectations.

It remains spectacular for the Swedes when “Bältad” gradually finds its overwhelming power and dismantles listening habits with increasing enthusiasm for basic cleaning. The doomy heaviness, the isolated clear screams, the repeated melodic undertones in the final act – all of this is captivating and leads almost seamlessly into the complex “Siare”. Here ORO play with the nuances of post-metallic arrangement, temporarily removing almost all traces before a fanfare-like crescendo unleashes something like a grueling anthem, while no less oppressive melodies shimmer around the proceedings and lead to a massive finish.

Well-measured destructive rage spreads throughout these 40 minutes, takes you in your arms and finally strikes with full force. “Vid Vägs Ände” is an album full of contradictions, even by doom and sludge standards, and that is precisely why it is extremely fascinating. The careful construction of oppressive monoliths is always successful and is full of surprises, be they of a fragile or grueling nature. ORO set fine scent marks without completely breaking out of musical genre expectations, which suits them wonderfully – a broken, entertaining, soul-eating affair from start to finish.

Rating: 8/10

